Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $5,031,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

