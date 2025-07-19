TD Securities Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to “Strong-Buy”

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.6% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 260,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 89,691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

