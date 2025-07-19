Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $249.91.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

