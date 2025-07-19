Truist Financial Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $260.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.57.

HUM stock opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.23. Humana has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $406.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,133,000 after buying an additional 219,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after acquiring an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

