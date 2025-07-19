UBS Group Reiterates $80.00 Price Target for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 664.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

