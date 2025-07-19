Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 2.37.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,087.38. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,127,941.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,732.98. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,650 shares of company stock worth $9,665,841. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

