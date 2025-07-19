V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 173,100 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $21,812,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $123,526,972.95. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $488,631.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21.

On Wednesday, June 11th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $995,354.64.

On Monday, June 9th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $52,127,381.79.

On Tuesday, June 10th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 310,771 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $35,424,786.29.

DELL stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

