Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,887,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $260.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.