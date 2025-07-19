William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.83 million. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 78.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.
SLP stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at $112,062,701.07. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
