Xponance Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SAP alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:SAP opened at $306.17 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $376.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.