Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.4%

VRNS opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

