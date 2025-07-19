Xponance Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 534.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. Balchem Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

