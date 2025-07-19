Xponance Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.