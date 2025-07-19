Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

AXS opened at $97.09 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

