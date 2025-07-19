Xponance Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.