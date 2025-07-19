Xponance Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

