Xponance Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,360,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 826,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 438,644 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5,931.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 352,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 346,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 620,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 243,759 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 0.7%

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.