Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 14.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. The trade was a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

