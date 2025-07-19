Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.