Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,885,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after acquiring an additional 104,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

