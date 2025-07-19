Xponance Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,759,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,562,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 753,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,590,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 117,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $104.32 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $629,136.68. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

