Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $36.21 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

