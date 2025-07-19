Xponance Inc. Sells 716 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GMS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $19,713,586.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,244,280.90. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

