YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $6,240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in YETI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

YETI opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

