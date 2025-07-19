Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for FedEx FY2026 Earnings

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedEx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the shipping service provider will earn $16.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.04. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8%

FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last three months. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $38,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

