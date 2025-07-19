Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for GPI Earnings

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $10.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.44. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $10.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $47.01 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.14.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $411.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $298.92 and a 1-year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

