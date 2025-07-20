4,277 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $317,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

