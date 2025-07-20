4,920 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after purchasing an additional 780,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,424,000 after purchasing an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.56.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

