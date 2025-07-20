58,555 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.9%

SMCI stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

