5G Stocks To Watch Today – July 17th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless network technology. They include telecommunications carriers rolling out 5G services, equipment vendors supplying network hardware, and semiconductor firms producing the chips that power 5G devices. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth from faster, lower-latency mobile connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 16,627,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,133,672. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.33. 6,950,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,278,287. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.20. 2,531,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,235. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.01. 468,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,974. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.75. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $715.60. 190,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,626. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Read More