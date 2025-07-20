ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Get ABB alerts:

ABBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Dnb Nor Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research downgraded ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBNY

ABB Price Performance

ABB Company Profile

Shares of ABBNY opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.