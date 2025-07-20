Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,823,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,527,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,972,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,688,160,000 after buying an additional 2,229,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,097,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,118,903,000 after purchasing an additional 795,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,668,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,023,027,000 after buying an additional 765,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

