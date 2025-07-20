ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

