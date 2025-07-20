ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
ACV Auctions Stock Performance
ACVA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46.
About ACV Auctions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACV Auctions
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.