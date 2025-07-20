Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $6,637,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

