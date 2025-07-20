Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 15.8% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 494,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

