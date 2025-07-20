Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

