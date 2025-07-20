Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,814 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $68,949,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $143.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

About Advanced Energy Industries



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

