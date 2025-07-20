Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $230.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

