Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,500 Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hicks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

