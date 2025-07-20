Allworth Financial LP Buys 797 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 308.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

FLTR stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

