Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 303,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE XRX opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,365.96. This trade represents a 167.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,814.50. The trade was a 10.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $364,254. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

