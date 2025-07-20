Allworth Financial LP Invests $28,000 in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,249,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,304 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 305,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202,580 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -0.69. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

