Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 286,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.