Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

