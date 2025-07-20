Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

