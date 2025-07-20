Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Altria Group stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.