American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $68,097,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after buying an additional 1,172,670 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

