Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.45. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,371,885 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 866,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,705.62. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

