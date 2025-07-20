Analyzing Franklin Covey (FC) & Its Competitors

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Franklin Covey to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Covey and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Covey Competitors 70 679 1260 62 2.63

Franklin Covey currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.46%. As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12% Franklin Covey Competitors 7.79% 28.08% 8.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Covey and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $279.94 million $23.40 million 24.46 Franklin Covey Competitors $2.97 billion $272.15 million 22.08

Franklin Covey’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Franklin Covey is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Franklin Covey peers beat Franklin Covey on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

