Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.47. Applied Digital shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 8,162,856 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLD. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Applied Digital Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 6.04.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after buying an additional 1,464,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,819,000 after buying an additional 730,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,335 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,680,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,528,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 831,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

